Hyundai hikes prices of VENUE subcompact SUV in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:04 pm Jan 10, 202408:04 pm

Hyundai VENUE is up for grabs in 8 different variants

Hyundai has raised the prices of select variants of the VENUE model by as much as Rs. 11,900. This comes after the company announced last month that car prices would increase starting January 2024. The updated price list shows that the Venue now starts at Rs. 7.94 lakh for the E 1.2 petrol MT variant and goes up to Rs. 13.44 lakh for the SX(O) 1.5 diesel MT dual-tone trim.

Price revision details for Hyundai VENUE

The S+ 1.5 diesel MT variant has seen the largest price hike of Rs. 11,900, while other diesel and petrol variants have experienced increases ranging from Rs. 4,900 to Rs. 9,900. The Hyundai VENUE is up for grabs here in eight different variants and offers a choice of seven paint options for customers to choose from.

Design and interiors

The Hyundai VENUE has a lengthy hood, roof rails, skid plates, LED headlights with DRLs, a chromed grille, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Flared wheel arches and stylish alloy rims are also available. Inside, there are five seats, auto climate control, six airbags, and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. ABS, EBD, and electronic stability control ensure the passengers' safety.

What about engine options?

Under the hood, the VENUE comes with three engine options: a 1.2-liter NA petrol, a 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. These mills are paired with five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and seven-speed DCT gearboxes to cater to various customer preferences. With these updates, Hyundai aims to continue attracting buyers in the competitive compact SUV market.