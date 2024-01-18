Forget autonomous driving! You can now rent a remote-controlled cab

By Pradnesh Naik 12:49 pm Jan 18, 2024

Apart from the remotely-driven service introduced in Las Vegas, Vay offers regular rental services in Berlin and Hamburg (Photo credit: Vay)

German start-up Vay has launched the world's first remote-driving rental car service in Las Vegas. It is a new kind of car service that offers a unique and eco-friendly experience. Imagine ordering a car through an app. But instead of a driver showing up, an EV arrives remotely driven by someone at a control center. You hop in, drive yourself to your destination, and then when you're done, another remote driver takes over.

The cars use cameras instead of radar to save cost

Vay's teledriven service is now available around the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), and the Arts District in the city, following a successful early phase. CEO Thomas von der Ohe said that the start-up plans to gradually introduce autonomous features as it learns from the cameras on its vehicles. They are cheaper than LiDAR and radar technology used by most autonomous vehicle developers. Vay has raised about $110 million from investors, including Sweden's Kinnevik, Coatue, and France's Eurazeo.

Vay says its service is cheaper than other rental cabs

The cost of using Vay's service is $0.30 per minute while driving and $0.03 per minute for stopovers, such as shopping trips. Per the company, this pricing makes its rental cab service more cost-effective than many other mobility services. Vay's safety standards have been tested and approved by TÜV SÜD, an independent third party for testing and certification. The company also runs a Teledrive Academy to train its teledrivers in professional driving on public streets, ensuring safe and defensive driving.

Door-to-door convenience and no parking pain

Caleb Varner, US general manager for Vay, believes that the service offers a mix between a taxi and a rental car. It provides door-to-door convenience while eliminating parking challenges. He stated that Vay's service is safer than self-driving cars because a human is always in control of the vehicle.