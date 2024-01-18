Ford unveils one-off F-150 Lightning for extreme off-roading: Check features

Ford unveils one-off F-150 Lightning for extreme off-roading: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 11:14 am Jan 18, 202411:14 am

Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford has unveiled the F-150 Lightning Switchgear, a one-of-a-kind electric pickup truck that excels both off-road and on paved tarmac. Drawing inspiration from the F-150 Raptor, this versatile vehicle aims to showcase the potential of electric performance in various settings. Ford CEO Jim Farley highlights the significance of demonstrator vehicles like the Switchgear in shaping the public's view of the brand, emphasizing the need for such electric vehicles.

Offroad configuration and performance

The offroad version of the F-150 Lightning Switchgear boasts Fox 3.0 internal-bypass shocks, a custom double-wishbone front suspension, and a multi-link independent rear suspension with a stabilizer bar. It offers 342.9mm of ground clearance in the front and 279.4mm in the back, thanks to 37-inch off-road tires on 18-inch wheels. Additional offroad enhancements include a steel skid plate, custom rock rails, and unique front and rear bumpers to improve approach and departure angles.

On-road configuration and powertrain

In contrast, the onroad configuration of the Switchgear retains the same suspension components but swaps the 18-inch wheels and off-road tires for 20-inch wheels with street-friendly tires. The skid plate, rock rails, and high-clearance bumpers are replaced by a carbon composite front fascia, rocker panels, and a tonneau cover. The suspension is adjusted with different springs to achieve a lower ride height. The dual-motor powertrain remains consistent, delivering 580hp of power and 1,051Nm of torque.

Ford wants to enter extreme racing events

Ford showcased only the off-road version of the enhanced Lightning at the Ford Performance 2024 kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. Farley declared, "We want to own off-road," expressing interest in events like King of the Hammers, Dakar, and Baja. The Lightning Switchgear is set to appear at the King of the Hammers event in Johnson Valley, California in late January. As for the on-road version, Ford representatives assure there's more to come.