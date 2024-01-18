BMW X1 becomes pricier by Rs. 90,000 in India

1/3

Auto 2 min read

BMW X1 becomes pricier by Rs. 90,000 in India

By Pradnesh Naik 09:58 am Jan 18, 202409:58 am

BMW X1 rolls on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has announced a price increase for its third-generation X1 SUV. It is now priced between Rs. 49.50 lakh to Rs. 52.50 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The Mercedes-Benz GLA competitor is available in two versions: the sDrive 18i M Sport and sDrive 18d M Sport. The 18i M Sport has received a price hike of Rs. 60,000, while the 18d M Sport has become costlier by Rs. 90,000.

2/3

Engine specifications and transmission details

Under the hood, the BMW X1 sDrive 18i M Sport features a 1.5-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine that develops 134hp of maximum power and 230Nm of peak torque. In contrast, the sDrive 18d M Sport comes with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged diesel engine that generates 147hp of power and 360Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), powering the front wheels.

3/3

It features a 14.9-inch infotainment panel and Harman-Kardon sound system

Inside, the new-generation X1 showcases a sleek, curved display on the dashboard, combining a fully digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other highlights include powered front seats with ventilation function, a premium 12-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system, a parking assistant setup, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging capabilities. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ESP, ABS, and EBD.