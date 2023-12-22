Mercedes-Benz to launch 2024 GLS in India on January 8
Mercedes-Benz is set to unveil the facelifted GLS in India on January 8. The updated full-size SUV's pricing will be disclosed during the brand's Annual Press Conference 2024, which begins at 12:30 pm. Design alterations, interior enhancements, and new engine options are anticipated for the revamped GLS.
Exterior and interior updates for the GLS (facelift)
The refreshed GLS will boast cosmetic upgrades such as a Silver Shadow-finished grille with four horizontal louvers. It will also feature a redesigned front bumper, high-gloss black surrounds, and updated taillamps. Interior improvements will include a revamped MBUX infotainment system, glossy brown lime wood trim, and a continuous low-speed 360-degree camera. New upholstery choices will include Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown leather.
Engine options and Mercedes India's 2024 launch plans
Under the hood, the GLS facelift is expected to offer a 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine in the GLS 450 4MATIC trim and a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine in the GLS 400d 4MATIC version. Both models will come standard with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. Prices will start at over Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Mercedes-Benz has plans to introduce nine new cars on our shores in 2024, beginning with the GLS (facelift).