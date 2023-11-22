New-generation Audi S3 and RS3 in the works: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:05 am Nov 22, 202312:05 am

The cars will boast redesigned wheels and bumpers

Audi will unveil the refreshed versions of its S3 and RS3 sedans, along with the five-door Sportback, before shifting its focus entirely to electric vehicles (EVs) starting in 2026. Spy images of the S3 and RS3 showcase minor alterations to the front, such as new LED headlights featuring top-mounted parallelograms of varying dimensions. Revamped grilles with distinct patterns for each model, and redesigned bumpers will also be available.

Mid-cycle update will bring new wheel designs and rear changes

The mid-cycle makeover will maintain the silhouette of the existing models while potentially introducing new wheel styles and additional color options. At the back, both the S3 and RS3 will sport updated taillight designs and slightly angled vertical red reflectors, replacing the current horizontal arrangement. The S3 will persist with its four exhaust tips, while the RS3 will keep its iconic dual oval exhausts.

Potential engine upgrades for Audi S3 and RS3

The possibility of any modifications under the hood remains uncertain. Audi S3 currently offers 310hp in Europe, and 306hp in other regions, while its Volkswagen Golf R sibling delivers 329hp. On the other hand, the RS3 currently boasts 401hp of power, indicating that a potential upgrade could outperform AMG's 416hp engine.