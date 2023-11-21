Citroen offering benefits worth Rs. 1.5L on C3, C3 Aircross

By Akash Pandey 07:29 pm Nov 21, 202307:29 pm

Discounts vary from city to city and are subject to the availability of stock

Citroen is ramping up its year-end sales efforts by offering additional incentives on the C3 and C3 Aircross models in India. The company has increased the benefits by Rs. 50,000, and is now providing a 5-year extended warranty along with a year's worth of free fuel. These promotions are only available until December 31. The C5 Aircross SUV continues to receive benefits valued at Rs. 2 lakh, with deals on the SUV lasting until November 30.

C3 Aircross's benefits and features

The C3 Aircross signifies Citroen's foray into the highly competitive midsize SUV market. Equipped with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine producing 110hp and 190Nm, the SUV is available in both a standard 5-seater and a distinctive 7-seater version featuring a removable third row. Despite its lack of luxury features and an automatic transmission, the C3 Aircross aims to be a sturdy, no-nonsense option for Indian consumers. The SUV now comes with benefits totaling Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Citroen C3's offers and specifications

Designed specifically for emerging markets like India and South America, the Citroen C3 hatchback offers two engine choices. They include an 82hp/115Nm, 1.2-liter petrol engine coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and a 110hp/190Nm, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Similar to its SUV sibling, the C3 is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh throughout November.

Citroen C5 Aircross continues to enjoy benefits worth Rs. 2L

As the French automaker's flagship model, the C5 Aircross competes with the likes of the Hyundai TUCSON, SKODA KODIAQ, and Volkswagen Tiguan in India. Powered by a 177hp/400Nm, 2.0-liter diesel engine, the incentives for the C5 Aircross remain unchanged. Citroen continues to offer up to Rs. 2 lakh in benefits on 2022 model year SUVs, with these deals expiring on November 30.