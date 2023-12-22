Volkswagen previews Golf facelift with illuminated badge

Volkswagen has given a sneak peek of the facelifted version of its most popular hatchback, the Golf. In an official video, Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer revealed the Golf facelift's launch and highlighted its fresh features, such as an illuminated badge. It is set to hit the global markets in 2024. Despite selling over 166,300 units in Europe during 2023, the once-popular compact car has slipped from the top sales charts, according to Dataforce.

The revamped Golf sports new headlights and a "unibrow" LED light bar, split by the glowing VW logo. This design touch was first seen on the Touareg (facelift) earlier this year. Inside, a huge touchscreen will take center stage, following in the footsteps of other models like the Tiguan, Passat, and ID.7. However, it's unclear if these updates will be enough to catapult the Golf back to the top of sales charts.

Volkswagen has already confirmed that the electric-only Golf Mk9 will debut in 2028. It will be based on the group's new SSP platform. Moreover, VW aims to manufacture only electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe starting from 2033. As for the upcoming Golf facelift, rumors hint that the GTI may keep its manual transmission and get a power boost, while upgrades are also anticipated for the top-tier R model.