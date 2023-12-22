Deliveries of BMW M 1000 RR begin in India

By Pradnesh Naik 04:38 pm Dec 22, 2023

BMW M 1000 RR rolls on 17-inch carbon fiber wheels (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

German marque BMW Motorrad has begun delivering its costliest motorcycle, the M 1000 RR, in India. The liter-class superbike carries a starting price tag of Rs. 49 lakh for the standard model and Rs. 55 lakh for the Competition version (all prices, ex-showroom). This high-performance supersport bike is based on the S 1000 RR and features carbon fiber bodywork, updated internals, a reworked engine with more power, and a cutting-edge electronic safety suite.

Key features of the track-focused M 1000 RR

Under the fully faired body, the M 1000 RR gets a 999cc inline-four cylinder engine that churns out 211hp/113Nm. The mill is connected to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The bike is packed with electronic rider aids such as cornering ABS, traction control, slide control, seven riding modes, launch control, wheelie control, steering stabilizer, and more. Additionally, it also gets fully adjustable suspension units for better control both on the racetrack and on the streets.

Competition for the superbike in India

Currently, the BMW M 1000 RR's only competitor in India is the Ducati Panigale V4 R, which is priced at Rs. 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship BMW motorcycle boasts a top speed of 306km/h. Its hardware includes inverted front forks and a mono-shock with rebound, compression, and preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by dual 320mm front discs and a single 220mm rear unit with floating-type calipers for better performance.