'Not an experiment': Tesla's chief designer defends Cybertruck's quirky design

1/3

Auto 2 min read

'Not an experiment': Tesla's chief designer defends Cybertruck's quirky design

By Pradnesh Naik 04:26 pm Dec 22, 202304:26 pm

Tesla Cybertruck features sleek Matrix LED headlights (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla's chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, defended the unique design of the Cybertruck, stressing that it helps promote the Tesla brand. Speaking at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, Holzhausen stated that the electric pickup truck is a conversation starter. He believes that the EV's unique design and stainless steel panels will help promote the automaker even more.

2/3

Cybertruck attracts non-truck owners

The Cybertruck is even attracting attention from individuals who have never owned a truck before. Holzhausen explained, "Just because it looks different doesn't mean that it can't be potentially a high-volume vehicle." He emphasized that the pickup is competitive with traditional rivals and is not just an experiment. "We're bringing people into the market that never would have owned a truck before," he said.

3/3

Design inspiration and public response

Holzhausen shared that the Cybertruck's angular design was inspired by the Lamborghini Countach and Lockheed's F-117 Stealth Fighter jet. The design team also drew inspiration from the car-turned-submarine in the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me. Despite some publicized issues, such as a viral video showing a gasoline-powered car pulling a Cybertruck up a hill it couldn't climb, Holzhausen defended the vehicle, saying his kids love being picked up from school in it.