How Mahindra Thar's 5-door model will differ from 3-door version

Dec 22, 2023

The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of a larger, five-door version of its popular lifestyle SUV, the Thar, in India soon. In the latest development, spy shots of the upcoming SUV provide a sneak peek at the revamped interiors. Set to hit the market around June 2024, the five-door model is designed to carry five people with relative ease as opposed to the three-door variant that is best for four people.

A larger touchscreen and improved dashboard layout are expected

Though the interior is camouflaged, a larger touchscreen panel (likely a 10.25-inch unit) in the five-door model is clearly visible in the spy shots. This move is likely done to counter the issues with three-door Thar's 7-inch touchscreen unit, which has drawn criticism for its small size and mediocre display quality. To accommodate the bigger screen, the dashboard has been redesigned. However, other elements like the climate control unit, AC vents, toggle switches, rotary dial, and physical buttons remain unchanged.

Enhanced comfort and convenience features

The five-door Thar aims to offer enhanced comfort and convenience, with individual armrests for front-row passengers and separate AC vents for those in the back. While the second-row seating configuration remains under wraps, Mahindra may provide a standard bench seat or individual seats similar to the three-door model. Other notable upgrades include a windscreen-mounted dashcam and a single-pane electric sunroof.

Specifications and expected price range of the all-new model

With a longer body and potentially increased wheelbase, the five-door Thar may see some impact on its off-roading capabilities. Adjustments to the suspension setup could be necessary due to the SUV's added weight. Powertrain options will feature a 130hp, 2.2-liter diesel engine and a 150hp, 2.0-liter petrol engine, both with 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes. It is expected to be priced between Rs. 16 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).