Tesla China launches Cybertruck-inspired spoon; Musk thinks it is fake

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 06, 2023 | 03:42 pm 2 min read

Only 50,000 spoons will be made

Tesla China has partnered with McDonald's Chinese division to launch a unique promotional initiative, featuring 50,000 Tesla Cybertruck-inspired McFlurry spoons. This collaboration is part of Tesla's active marketing strategy in the country, where the company has introduced various "lifestyle" accessories to appeal to customers. The silver-colored spoon carries "DON'T PANIC" lettering and a price tag of $4 (Rs. 333) apiece.

Elon Musk expresses doubt on Twitter

Upon hearing about the promotional partnership between Tesla China and McDonald's China, Elon Musk took to Twitter, commenting, "fake news afaik." However, confusion arose as the news originated from Tesla's official Weibo account and appeared to be legitimate. Some Chinese Tesla owners have even claimed to have purchased the Cybertruck-inspired McFlurry spoons. They are not made of a stainless steel alloy as some thought going by the pictures.

Exclusive accessories cater to the Chinese market

Tesla has been actively marketing its brand in China by creating exclusive "lifestyle" accessories, such as the Tesla in-car karaoke microphone and the CyberVault. These products are available solely in China and are part of Tesla's efforts to cater to the local market. The partnership with McDonald's China to sell Cybertruck-inspired McFlurry spoons is another example of Tesla's innovative marketing approach in the country.

