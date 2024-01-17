Hyundai's next 'N Line' model for India could be CRETA

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Hyundai's next 'N Line' model for India could be CRETA

By Pradnesh Naik 06:41 pm Jan 17, 202406:41 pm

Once launched, the CRETA will be the third N Line model for Hyundai in India

After introducing the 2024 iteration of the CRETA, Hyundai is now planning to introduce its N Line version in India. Currently, the SUV's top variant features a 160hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine. However, it lacks visual distinctions and transmission options compared to its cousin, the Kia Seltos X Line. This has sparked rumors that the South Korean auto giant might provide more variations for this powerful engine in the form of the sporty CRETA N Line.

2/4

Manual option and design differentiation expected

At present, the updated CRETA's turbo-petrol engine only comes with a 7-speed DCT transmission, while the same engine has a 6-speed manual option in the VERNA and ALCAZAR. This manual gearbox could be offered with CRETA N Line. Moreover, the N Line version of the SUV is anticipated to feature styling upgrades like 'N Line' badges, sportier alloy wheels, red-colored brake calipers, a blacked-out cabin, and dual exhaust tips.

3/4

More accessible variants and a global presence

Hyundai currently offers the turbocharged petrol engine only on the fully-loaded SX (O) trim, which is priced at Rs. 19.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The CRETA N Line could make this powertrain available with more variants, similar to the VENUE N Line. The carmaker has already introduced the CRETA N Line in foreign markets like South America. This increases the chances of a sportier-looking version being launched in India as well.

4/4

Powertrain details and expected launch of the sporty SUV

The Hyundai CRETA N Line is expected to feature the same 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (160hp/253Nm) as the standard model, with both 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT gearbox options. It may also have a slightly tweaked suspension setup for improved handling. The sporty SUV could be launched in the coming months, with prices likely to start at around Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Its direct competitors will be the Kia Seltos X-Line, SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo, and Volkswagen Taigun GT.