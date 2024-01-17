China's Zontes reduces prices of motorcycles by Rs. 48,000

The 350T ADV is the flagship model for Zontes in India (Photo credit: Zontes)

Chinese bikemaker Zontes has slashed the prices of its offerings in India. Four motorcycles from the company's lineup—350R, 350X, 350T, and 350T ADV—have become cheaper by up to Rs. 48,000. However, the popular neo-retro cafe racer, the GK350, has not seen a price revision. The price cut comes as part of the new expansion strategy for the automaker on our shores. Zontes's bikes can be purchased from Motovault showrooms, which also showcase QJ Motors's motorcycles.

Here are the updates prices

The Zontes 350R roadster and 350X sports tourer have seen a price reduction of Rs. 46,000. The former costs Rs. 2.79 lakh, while the latter can be yours at Rs. 2.99 lakh. The 350T ADV's price has been cut by Rs. 42,000. It now retails at Rs. 3.25 lakh. The largest price drop is on the 350T. It is now Rs. 48,000 cheaper and carries a price tag of Rs. 2.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Advanced features offered on Zontes motorcycles

Zontes's lineup features advanced motorcycles like the street-naked roadster 350R with a full-color TFT display and a tire pressure monitoring system. The sports touring model, the 350X, sports a bold front fairing and an electronically adjustable windscreen. The adventure tourers, the 350T and 350T ADV, offer unique features like smartphone mirroring on the TFT displays. All motorcycles, including the neo-retro GK350, come equipped with a keyless entry-and-go function and an electronic release feature for the fuel lids.