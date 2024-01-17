Hero Mavrick 440's latest teaser reveals design details

By Pradnesh Naik 03:16 pm Jan 17, 202403:16 pm

The upcoming Hero Mavrick will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has released a teaser image of the soon-to-be-launched Mavrick 440. Co-developed with Harley-Davidson, the motorcycle is set to hit the Indian market on January 23. The silhouette of the upcoming bike hints at a neo-retro roadster styling. Expected to be priced under Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom), it will go head-to-head with rivals like the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Jawa 42, and Honda CB350RS.

Several design elements revealed in new teaser

The teaser reveals a low-set circular LED headlamp with an H-shaped DRL on the upcoming Mavrick 440. The bike will boast a muscular look, featuring a robust fuel tank with prominent extensions. A sleeker tail section and single-piece stepped-up seat will further add to its appeal. The bike will likely get a stubby exhaust. The image also suggests a circular instrument cluster, possibly a full-color TFT unit with connectivity options seen on the Harley-Davidson X 440.

Engine specifications and expected performance of the roadster offering

The all-new Mavrick 440 will share the same 440cc, single-cylinder engine co-developed by Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson. However, it may be tuned differently. For reference, the potent engine delivers 27hp of maximum power and 38Nm of peak torque on the X 440. It will likely be mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.