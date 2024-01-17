BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe becomes costlier by Rs. 50,000
BMW has increased the prices of its entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe model in India this January. The four-door coupe sees a price hike of up to Rs. 50,000 on the capable diesel-powered trim (220d M Sport). The petrol-powered variants (220i M Sport and 220i M Sport Pro) witness a revision of up to Rs. 40,000. It is worth noting that the cost of the limited-run M Performance Edition remains unchanged.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: New prices
The updated ex-showroom prices for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe are as follows: The 220i M Sport now costs Rs. 43.9 lakh, while the 220i M Sport Pro can be yours at Rs. 45.9 lakh. The M Performance Edition remains unchanged at Rs. 46 lakh and the 220d M Sport is now available at Rs. 46.9 lakh. This price adjustment is part of the German carmaker's plan to revise the prices of its entire range in India.
Engine options offered on the 2 Series Gran Coupe
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is offered with two engine options: a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (190hp/280Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel motor (188hp/400Nm). The turbo-petrol unit is paired with a seven-speed torque-convertor automatic transmission, while the diesel mill connects to an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic gearbox. With these powertrain choices, the four-door coupe will likely remain a popular pick among luxury car enthusiasts, despite the price change in India.