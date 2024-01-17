BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe becomes costlier by Rs. 50,000

1/3

Auto 2 min read

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe becomes costlier by Rs. 50,000

By Pradnesh Naik 12:45 pm Jan 17, 202412:45 pm

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe rolls on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has increased the prices of its entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe model in India this January. The four-door coupe sees a price hike of up to Rs. 50,000 on the capable diesel-powered trim (220d M Sport). The petrol-powered variants (220i M Sport and 220i M Sport Pro) witness a revision of up to Rs. 40,000. It is worth noting that the cost of the limited-run M Performance Edition remains unchanged.

2/3

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: New prices

The updated ex-showroom prices for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe are as follows: The 220i M Sport now costs Rs. 43.9 lakh, while the 220i M Sport Pro can be yours at Rs. 45.9 lakh. The M Performance Edition remains unchanged at Rs. 46 lakh and the 220d M Sport is now available at Rs. 46.9 lakh. This price adjustment is part of the German carmaker's plan to revise the prices of its entire range in India.

3/3

Engine options offered on the 2 Series Gran Coupe

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is offered with two engine options: a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (190hp/280Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel motor (188hp/400Nm). The turbo-petrol unit is paired with a seven-speed torque-convertor automatic transmission, while the diesel mill connects to an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic gearbox. With these powertrain choices, the four-door coupe will likely remain a popular pick among luxury car enthusiasts, despite the price change in India.