Tata Punch.ev launched in India at Rs. 11 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 12:10 pm Jan 17, 202412:10 pm

Tata Punch.ev features disc brakes on all wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has introduced the much-awaited Punch.ev in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level SUV joins the Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, and Nexon.ev in the automaker's all-electric lineup. Based on the new-age 'Acti.ev' architecture, the Punch.ev promises a range of up to 421km on a single charge. The order books for the capable micro-SUV are currently open, with deliveries scheduled to begin on January 22.

Punch.ev features and safety equipment

The Punch.ev's design closely mirrors the ICE model, with minor updates like a slim full-width LED daytime running light and redesigned LED projector headlights. Inside, the Punch.ev sports a large 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster that also supports a navigation system. Other features include segment-first ventilated front seats, an air purifier, an electronic parking brake, a voice-controlled electric sunroof, a wireless charger, and a 360-degree-view camera setup. For passengers' safety, the e-SUV gets six airbags and ESP.

Two range options and fast-charging capability

The Punch.ev is offered in two models: standard (25kWh battery) and Long Range (35kWh battery). The latter promises a range of up to 421km per charge. Fast-charging capability allows the EV to regain 80% charge within an hour when connected to a DC fast-charger. While the standard model includes a 3.3kW wall box charger, the capable Long Range trim gets an optional 7.2kW AC home fast charger. The EV can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in under 9.5 seconds.

How much does the Punch.ev cost?

The Tata Punch.ev ranges between Rs. 10.99 lakh and Rs. 14.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It is offered in three personas or trims: Smart, Adventure, and Empowered. The e-SUV will compete with the Citroen eC3 and the upcoming Hyundai EXTER EV. Tata Motors currently dominates the EV market with over 70% market share, thanks to successful models like the Nexon.ev. With the arrival of the Punch.ev, the homegrown carmaker aims to maintain its dominance in the electric vehicle market.

'Acti.ev' platform to underpin future Tata EV models as well

As seen on the Punch.ev, the 'Acti.ev' platform will also underpin all future mass-market EV models, which will include the Sierra and Harrier EV. This versatile platform is capable of supporting multiple body styles and offers a maximum range of up to 600km. The modular architecture can also accommodate various drive layouts like rear-wheel-drive, front-wheel-drive, and all-wheel-drive options.