Which Hyundai CRETA variant offers best value
Hyundai has introduced the highly-anticipated 2024 CRETA in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is now offered in seven color options across seven trim levels, namely, E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O). With a new turbo engine and a host of hi-tech features, here's what each variant has to offer.
E variant
The entry-level E variant of CRETA gets projector halogen headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels with designer covers, ultrasonic parking sensors, and rear disc brakes. Inside, the five-seater cabin has dual-tone interiors, fabric seat upholstery, two-step reclining rear seats, three-point seatbelts, a full-color MID, and six airbags. It draws power from a 1.5-liter petrol or a 1.5-liter diesel mill with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
EX trim
The EX trim gets everything from the E variant along with electrically adjustable ORVMs and a shark-fin antenna. The cabin features an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front and rear door-mounted speakers, a multifunctional steering wheel, rear reading lamps, and a roof-mounted sunglass holder. It retains the powertrain options from the base model.
S model
Adding to the features of the EX trim, the S variant has bumper-mounted LED headlights with an automatic on/off function, LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and a rear wiper with defogger. The SUV gets a cooled glovebox, a luggage lamp, sunblinds for rear windows, and metallic door handles. While the engine options remain identical, the S model gets an iVT and 6-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox.
S(O) version
In addition to the S trim, the S(O) version features 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels and electrically foldable ORVMs on the outside. Inside, it gets a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, multiple driving modes, paddle shifters, a start/stop button, and LED reading lamps at the rear. The powertrain options for this trim level remain identical to the lower models.
SX variant
The SX variant flaunts the new-age 17-inch dual-tone razer-cut wheels, chromed door handles, sequential indicators, and an optional dual-tone exterior pack. The premium cabin offers a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, semi-leatherette upholstery, cushions on the rear headrests, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, ambient lighting, and a wireless charger. It is only available with a 1.5-liter petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
SX Tech model
The SX Tech model is offered with several ADAS features such as collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a few others. It also gets a premium Bose sound system.
Range-topping SX(O) trim
The SX(O) trim is loaded with feel-good features such as an electrically adjustable driver's seat, ventilated front seats, an electro-chromic IRVM, a 360-degree-view camera setup, and a fully digital driver's display. It is backed by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque-convertor, an iVT, and a 7-speed DCT.