Lamborghini sold over 10,000 cars last year for first time

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Lamborghini sold over 10,000 cars last year for first time

By Rishabh Raj 06:49 pm Jan 16, 202406:49 pm

Lamborghini's total sales for 2022 was 9,233 units

Lamborghini hit a major milestone in 2023 by selling over 10,000 vehicles for the first time ever in a calendar year, as announced by Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann on LinkedIn. The company's success was largely driven by the high demand for the Urus SUV, which has a price tag of over $250,000. Lamborghini increased production to cater to the growing interest from wealthy car enthusiasts.

2/3

Regional sales breakdown and rival comparison

The Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region saw the most significant sales growth, with a 14% increase in deliveries totaling nearly 4,000 vehicles. Sales in the Americas climbed by 9% to 3,465 units, while Asia Pacific sales rose by 4% to 2,660 vehicles. In total, Lamborghini delivered 10,112 sports cars and SUVs in 2023, up from over 9,233 vehicles in 2022. For comparison, Ferrari sold more than 13,200 cars in 2022, with their 2023 data yet to be released.

3/3

Lamborghini's hybrid future and current line-up

Lamborghini's current lineup features two super-sports cars: the 10-cylinder Huracan and the 12-cylinder Revuelto. The latter is the company's first plug-in hybrid model, introduced in 2023. By 2024, Lamborghini plans to make its entire lineup hybrid, including a new Urus model and a replacement for the Huracan. This shift demonstrates the carmaker's dedication to innovation and sustainability while maintaining its reputation for luxury and performance.