India-bound Volkswagen Tayron SUV goes official: Check features

By Akash Pandey 05:27 pm Jan 16, 202405:27 pm

The Volkswagen Tayron sits on MQB EVO platform

Volkswagen has unveiled the all-new Tayron SUV, set to replace the Tiguan Allspace in global markets. Initially launching in China as the Tiguan L Pro, the Tayron is expected to hit Indian shores by 2025. Designed to compete with the Jeep Meridian and SKODA KODIAQ, it boasts a fresh design with similarities to the latest-generation Tiguan. The new Tayron sits on MQB EVO platform and offers multiple powertrain options.

The 5-seater SUV has a wheelbase of 2,791mm

The Tayron SUV is essentially an extended variant of the latest-gen Tiguan, sharing many design elements with Volkswagen's latest SUV models worldwide. Sporting a slightly rounded appearance, the Tayron features an aggressive front bumper, chunky alloy wheels, and chrome treatment. Measuring 4,735mm long, 1,859mm wide, and 1,682mm tall, it's larger than the 5-seat Tiguan and has a longer wheelbase at 2,791mm.

It gets infotainment system of up to 15 inch

The interior of the Tayron will share many similarities with the new Tiguan, including a redesigned dashboard with a fresh control matrix, illuminated trim elements, and updated air vents. The Tayron comes equipped with a 10.3-inch digital instrument display and a central touchscreen infotainment display ranging from 12.9-inch to 15-inch, depending on the variant. The new infotainment includes a backlit slider controller similar to the latest Passat and ID.7. It also features a new MIB 4 digital menu structure.

The Tayron comes with multiple powertain options

Built on Volkswagen's new MQB EVO platform, the Tayron comes with 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine in China. In some markets, a 2.0-liter diesel engine is expected. Equipped with 48V mild-hybrid system, the choice between 4WD or 2WD depends on the powertrain configurations. Volkswagen plans to offer two petrol plug-in hybrid variants with an electric-only range of over 100km and DC fast-charging capabilities. These PHEVs will feature a 1.5-liter petrol engine, an electric motor, a 19.7kWh battery, and a 6-speed DSG gearbox.

Indian version of the SUV will offer 2.0-liter petrol engine

The Indian version of Tayron is expected to come with only the 2.0-liter petrol engine, as diesel and PHEV options are not anticipated. To be assembled in India via CKD kits, the Tayron will compete with similarly priced SUVs like the Jeep Meridian and SKODA KODIAQ.