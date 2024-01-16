Tata Punch.ev launching tomorrow in India: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 04:22 pm Jan 16, 2024

The Punch.ev may launch starting at around Rs. 12 lakh

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Punch.ev on January 17 in India. It is built on Tata's acti.ev platform—a dedicated architecture for the company's volume-based electric vehicles. The e-SUV boasts significant upgrades in design, interior, and powertrain compared to its petrol-powered counterpart. Competing with models like the Citroen eC3, the Punch.ev offers an SUV alternative to Tata's Tiago EV hatchback and Tigor EV sedan. It could be priced around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom), with deliveries commencing by January-end.

It gets a Nexon-inspired front fascia

The Punch.ev appears significantly different from its petrol-powered counterpart, showcasing a more modern design inspired by the new Nexon. The all-electric vehicle features revamped LED headlights, LED DRLs, and a full-width lightbar with eye-catching welcome and goodbye animations. The sides profile remains largely similar, except the updated wheels On the rear, the EV sees subtle changes like a revamped bumper and 'EV' badging.

Take a look at the convenience features

Inside, the Punch.ev will have a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a sleek two-spoke steering wheel, fresh dual-tone upholstery, and an upgraded climate control unit. Additional modern amenities on the eco-friendly vehicle include a fully digital driver's display, a 360-degree camera system, an electronic parking brake, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and a built-in air purifier. You will get to choose from five broad trims: Smart, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+.

It will come in standard and long-range models

The Punch.ev will be available in two main variants—Standard (315km) and Long Range (400km)—with 25kWh and 35kWh battery packs, respectively. In terms of safety, the electric vehicle will have six airbags as standard, ABS, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control (ESC).