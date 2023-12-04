ICOTY 2024 contenders announced; 4 are from BMW

Winners will be decided by a jury of 20 experts

The 2024 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) awards have revealed an impressive lineup of contenders, including electric vehicles (EVs). German brand BMW takes the lead with four nominated models, including its flagship EV, the i7. To note, this year's list covers a wide variety of four-wheelers, from the MG Comet EV to the BMW M2. Here's the complete lineup of competing models.

Final nominees for each category of ICOTY 2024

The ICOTY (Overall) list includes Honda Elevate, Hyundai EXTER, Hyundai VERNA, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Toyota Innova Hycross, Mahindra XUV400, Citroen C3 Aircross, and MG Comet. The Premium Car Award category comprises BMW 7 Series, Hyundai IONIQ 5, Lexus LX, Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo C40 Recharge, BMW M2, and BMW X1. The Green Car Award names Hyundai IONIQ 5, Citroen eC3, Mahindra XUV400, MG Comet, BMW i7, BYD Atto 3, Volvo C40 Recharge, and Mercedes-Benz EQE as nominees.

SUVs continue to dominate the list

SUVs are leading the ICOTY candidates list as seen previously, while other categories include a sedan, a hybrid multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), and a compact two-door EV. The diverse range of vehicles this year highlights the changing landscape of the Indian automotive market. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and innovation, the 2024 ICOTY awards promise to be an exciting event for car enthusiasts and industry experts alike.

A jury of experts will decide winners

To determine the winners of the ICOTY 2024 awards, a jury of 20 members from various automotive publications will evaluate all nominated cars. As anticipation builds, stay tuned to find out which vehicles come out on top in each category and showcase the best that the Indian automotive industry has to offer.