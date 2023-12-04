2024 Kia Sonet's unofficial bookings now open in India

1/4

Auto 2 min read

2024 Kia Sonet's unofficial bookings now open in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:41 pm Dec 04, 202305:41 pm

The unveiling will take place on December 14

Some dealerships in India have started unofficially accepting bookings for the 2024 Kia Sonet, requiring a token amount of Rs. 25,000 to reserve one. The official unveiling of the updated Sonet in the country is set for December 14, 2023. The refreshed model will sport a revamped grille, new alloy rims, and a connected LED taillight inspired by the 2023 Seltos.

2/4

Design and interior updates

The 2024 Sonet's front end will feature a redesigned grille with new inserts, updated LED headlights, and DRLs. The side profile will remain largely unchanged from the current model, except for the new look of the wheels. Inside, the cabin will have a familiar dashboard layout with a floating touchscreen infotainment panel and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display. An earlier test mule showcased an updated black/tan cabin color scheme and a revised AC control panel.

3/4

Petrol and diesel engine options will be available

The upcoming Kia Sonet is expected to keep its current engine options: a 118.3hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, an 82hp, 1.2-liter petrol, and a 114.4hp, 1.5-liter diesel unit. Transmission duties on the vehicle will be taken care of by a 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox, depending on the selected engine option.

4/4

Pricing and availability

In India, prices for the updated model are anticipated to be announced in early 2024. They will likely be higher than the current Sonet, which starts at Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).