Up to Rs. 77,000 discount on Renault cars this December

Auto 2 min read

By Akash Pandey 05:02 pm Dec 04, 202305:02 pm

Kiger buyers will enjoy the highest benefits

Renault is rolling out year-end deals in India, offering savings of up to Rs. 77,000 on three models: the Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger. These offers include cash discounts, exchange benefits, loyalty bonuses, and corporate discounts. Additionally, the 'Urban Night' edition of all three cars comes with additional perks. Note that all these deals are available until the end of December 2023.

Model-wise offer details for Kwid, Triber

For the Renault Kwid, buyers can enjoy maximum benefits of up to Rs. 62,000 on all regular variants, except the base-spec RXE, which is eligible for a Rs. 10,000 loyalty bonus. Kwid's price ranges from Rs. 4.70 lakh to Rs. 6.45 lakh. Likewise, the Renault Triber offers maximum benefits of up to Rs. 62,000 across all trims except the base-spec RXE variant, which only gets a loyalty bonus. Triber prices range from Rs. 6.33 lakh to Rs. 8.97 lakh.

Kiger comes with the highest benefits

The Renault Kiger provides the most significant benefits of up to Rs. 77,000, featuring a higher cash discount and loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 20,000, respectively. However, the cash discount applies only to the mid-spec RXT and RXT (O) turbo petrol variants. The top-spec RXZ trim receives a reduced cash discount of Rs. 20,000, while base-spec RXE qualifies for a loyalty bonus. The Kiger starts at Rs. 6.50 lakh and goes up to Rs. 11.23 lakh.

Loyalty bonus and exchange benefit for Urban Night edition

The Urban Night edition of the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger includes a loyalty bonus and exchange benefit. Separately, Renault also provides a rural discount of Rs. 5,000 on all cars, which cannot be combined with Rs. 12,000 corporate discount, and a Rs. 10,000 discount under the 'R.E.Li.V.E' scrappage program. Discounts may vary by state and city. Customers should contact their nearest Renault dealership for more information.