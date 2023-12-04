Kawasaki to unveil new W175 at India Bike Week

By Akash Pandey 04:29 pm Dec 04, 202304:29 pm

The updated W175 will likely stay the same in terms of mechanicals

Kawasaki is gearing up to reveal a new motorcycle at India Bike Week on December 8. The automaker has already shared a teaser image, giving us a sneak peek of the front alloy wheel of the upcoming model, which according to Autocar India, will be an updated version of the W175. The existing W175 remains Kawasaki's most budget-friendly bike in India. Also, it is the company's first locally manufactured product.

Cosmetic updates and tubeless tires are expected

The anticipated updates to the new W175 are expected to be mostly cosmetic, such as fresh color options and rim stripes. The primary change will likely involve the addition of tubeless tires, thanks to the alloy wheels. In terms of performance, the bike would retain its mechanical identity. Currently priced between Rs. 1.47-1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India), Kawasaki probably won't raise the price too much, as sales for this model have been somewhat sluggish.

Eliminator 450 is also anticipated at the show

Kawasaki is also likely to showcase the Eliminator 450 at the 2023 India Bike Week. The bike is already up for grabs in various markets across the world. It gets a typical cruiser silhouette, minimalist design, and angular panels. The motorcycle is powered by a 451cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, paired with a 6-speed gearbox, churning out 44hp of power and 43Nm of peak torque. The features list includes dual-channel ABS, smartphone connectivity, a circular digital instrument console, and more.

Kawasaki is offering up to Rs. 60,000 in discounts

On a related note, Kawasaki is currently offering discounts on select models throughout December. The Versys 650 (Rs. 7.77 lakh) has a Rs. 20,000 discount, while the Ninja 650 (Rs. 7.16 lakh) gets Rs. 30,000 off. The Ninja 400 (Rs. 5.24 lakh) is currently discounted by Rs. 35,000, and the Vulcan S (Rs. 7.10 lakh) receives the most substantial discount at Rs. 60,000. The benefits are available while supplies last and are only applicable for this month.