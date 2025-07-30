Video: Newly-posted IAS officer does sit-ups over lack of cleanliness

On his first day as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Uttar Pradesh 's Shahjahanpur, IAS officer Rinku Singh Rahi took an unusual step to address cleanliness issues. During an inspection of the Powayan tehsil, he found people urinating in public and littering around the area. To set an example, he made those caught urinating do sit-ups publicly. "But some refused and continued urinating in the open, prompting me to make them do sit-ups," Rahi said.

Parental accountability Parents also made to do sit-ups Rahi also said he noticed some school children loitering around with their parents. He felt this was affecting the children's education and made the parents do sit-ups as a lesson on the importance of education. "It felt that primary school students were missing out on education because of their parents," he said.

Twitter Post Video of the incident In UP's Shahjahanpur, an IAS officer Rinku Singh did sit-ups during protest by lawyers. This was after IAS Singh, posted as SDM, objected to filth and lack of cleanliness in the tehsil premises not going down well with the agitating lawyers. pic.twitter.com/pDKJfF2KqJ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 29, 2025

Public field accountability Rahi did sit-ups in front of protesting lawyers Later, when some advocates protested against his actions, Rahi explained his reasoning. He said the sit-ups were meant to prevent repeat offenses and accepted public accountability for cleanliness issues in tehsil premises. "I explained that the act was meant to prevent repeat offenses," he said, adding that he did sit-ups in front of protesting lawyers as a gesture of accountability.