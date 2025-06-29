President Murmu to visit UP, attend AIIMS Gorakhpur convocation

Inauguration plans

Inauguration of AYUSH University

On July 1, President Murmu will inaugurate the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University in Gorakhpur. She will also visit Mahayogi Gorakhnath University during her visit. At this university, she is scheduled to inaugurate an auditorium, academic block, and Panchkarma Kendra. Furthermore, she will lay the foundation stone for a new girls' hostel at this institution.