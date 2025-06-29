President Murmu to visit UP, attend AIIMS Gorakhpur convocation
President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh starting Monday, PTI reported. Her schedule includes attending the 11th convocation of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly and the first convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur on June 29. The information was confirmed by a statement from the President's secretariat on Sunday.
Inauguration of AYUSH University
On July 1, President Murmu will inaugurate the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University in Gorakhpur. She will also visit Mahayogi Gorakhnath University during her visit. At this university, she is scheduled to inaugurate an auditorium, academic block, and Panchkarma Kendra. Furthermore, she will lay the foundation stone for a new girls' hostel at this institution.