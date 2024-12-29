Sonam Wangchuk meets fasting farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since November 26, at the Khanauri border protest site on Saturday. The 70-year-old's protest is part of a larger demonstration by farmers demanding a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Wangchuk conveyed "good wishes and warm support on behalf of the people of Ladakh." He said Dallewal was too weak to speak much due to his prolonged fasting.
Supreme Court intervenes in Dallewal's health crisis
Dallewal's hunger strike has entered its 33rd day now. The SC has given the Punjab government time till December 31 to convince him to shift to a hospital, given his critical condition. Farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.
Farmers' attempts to march to Delhi thwarted
A group of 101 farmers tried thrice between December 6 and 14 to march to Delhi but were stopped by Haryana security personnel. Apart from MSP guarantees, farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm laborers, no hike in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases, and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking an appointment to discuss these issues.
Farmers seek presidential intervention in ongoing protests
Farmers from over 500 districts have submitted memoranda through district magistrates urging her "urgent intervention" to facilitate discussions between the Union Government and all farmer organizations on the long-standing demands. Meanwhile, according to doctors from an NGO attending to him, Dallewal is only subsisting on water and his condition is "critical."