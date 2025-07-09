After Texas, flash flooding hits New Mexico; dozens trapped  

At least three people are missing in Ruidoso, a resort town in south-central New Mexico , after monsoon rains triggered flash flooding on Tuesday. Emergency teams, including local law enforcement and the National Guard, have carried out at least 85 swift-water rescues. Many of those rescued were trapped in their homes or vehicles. No deaths were reported immediately, but Danielle Silva of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security said the damage would not be known after the water recedes.

Rescue operations Flooding has caused several mudslides and gas leaks The National Weather Service (NWS) in Albuquerque issued a flash flood emergency for the area around 3:00pm local time. The warning remained in effect until 7:15pm for Ruidoso and its nearby areas. The town is vulnerable to mudslides and more runoff after two big fires in 2024 burned significant areas of land, leaving behind what are called "burn scars."

A MASSIVE flooding event is unfolding right now in Ruidoso, New Mexico



A large structure can be seen being swept down the river



The water level has risen 20 FEET in a matter of 30 minutes, shattering previous records





River flood Rio Ruidoso river recorded historic crest Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford told a local radio station that there had been several reports of mudslides and gas leaks at homes. Several bridges in the vicinity have also been damaged or are inundated. Officials have asked locals to seek higher ground as the waters of Rio Ruidoso rose over 19 feet in just a few minutes. The Rio Ruidoso river recorded a historic crest of 20.24 feet on July 8, surpassing last year's record of 15.86 feet.