After Texas, flash flooding hits New Mexico; dozens trapped
At least three people are missing in Ruidoso, a resort town in south-central New Mexico, after monsoon rains triggered flash flooding on Tuesday. Emergency teams, including local law enforcement and the National Guard, have carried out at least 85 swift-water rescues. Many of those rescued were trapped in their homes or vehicles. No deaths were reported immediately, but Danielle Silva of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security said the damage would not be known after the water recedes.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Albuquerque issued a flash flood emergency for the area around 3:00pm local time. The warning remained in effect until 7:15pm for Ruidoso and its nearby areas. The town is vulnerable to mudslides and more runoff after two big fires in 2024 burned significant areas of land, leaving behind what are called "burn scars."
Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford told a local radio station that there had been several reports of mudslides and gas leaks at homes. Several bridges in the vicinity have also been damaged or are inundated. Officials have asked locals to seek higher ground as the waters of Rio Ruidoso rose over 19 feet in just a few minutes. The Rio Ruidoso river recorded a historic crest of 20.24 feet on July 8, surpassing last year's record of 15.86 feet.
The flash floods occurred during the United States's monsoon season, which typically runs from mid-to-late June to September. Flash flooding "may develop within minutes, depending on the intensity of the rainfall, the topography, soil conditions, and ground cover," the weather service said. Ruidoso Downs Racetrack was also affected by the floods, with barns submerged under four feet of water. The flooding occurred just days after flash floods in Texas killed over 100 people and left over 160 missing.