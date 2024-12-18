Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk's latest venture, Ad Astra, is a preschool in Texas, aimed at nurturing the children of his employees into future innovators.

What's the story Elon Musk, the world's richest man famous for his tech and space exploration ventures, is now entering the field of education. He has funded a preschool called Ad Astra in Texas, which recently obtained a state permit to educate as many as 21 students. The school's website notes that it is open to students aged three to nine. However, there's no sign of kids or teachers yet at the facility.

Schooling

A hub for future innovators

Ad Astra is located near Bastrop, Texas. The Boring Company's tunneling business and a production site for SpaceX's Starlink satellites lie in the vicinity. Bloomberg believes this preschool could be for the kids of his employees. A job posting for an instructor at Ad Astra reads: "While their parents support the breakthroughs that expand the realm of human possibility, their children will grow into the next generation of innovators in a way that only authentic Montessori can provide."

Strategic partnership

Ad Astra partners with Xplor Education

To run the school, Ad Astra is partnering with Xplor Education. The company has previously partnered with billionaires such as Oracle founder Larry Ellison to create Hala Kahiki Montessori school in Lanai, Hawaii. The preschool is located on a highway outside Bastrop, a community located about 48km from Austin and part of an area that houses several of Musk's businesses.

Tuition details

Ad Astra's future tuition plans

According to the school's website, the cost of tuition will be initially subsidized. However, in future years "tuition will be in line with local private schools that include an extended day program." This indicates a possible move toward standard pricing as the school finds its footing in the local educational landscape.