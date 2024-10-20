Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk, a vocal supporter of Trump, is offering $1M daily to random individuals who pledge support for the First and Second Amendments via a petition.

This initiative is part of a larger plan by Musk's political action organization, America PAC, to gather one million signatures from key swing states.

Musk, who has donated $75 million to America PAC, could potentially head a government efficiency commission if Trump is re-elected. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

$1M daily to a supporter of Musk's US Constitution petition

Elon Musk offering $1M daily to random people: Here's why

By Akash Pandey 09:49 am Oct 20, 202409:49 am

What's the story World's richest man Elon Musk has pledged to donate $1 million every day till the November elections. The recipients of this pledge are the ones who sign his online petition in favor of the US Constitution. The first beneficiary of this generous donation was Pennsylvania's John Dreher. This is part of Musk's larger plan to garner support for Donald Trump's campaign and his political action committee, America PAC.

Political action

Political involvement and America PAC

Musk has been actively involved in the current presidential race, using his wealth to influence the outcome. He founded America PAC, a political action organization supporting Trump's campaign. The group aims to mobilize and register voters in key battleground states. However, there are indications that it may be struggling to meet its objectives.

Petition details

Petition and its significance

The petition Musk is asking people to sign reads, "The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments." The effort is part of a larger plan to collect one million signatures from voters in key swing states. The only condition to get the money is to be a spokesperson for the petition.

Twitter Post

$1M given to a random audience member

Financial support

Musk's financial contributions and political leanings

Musk, who heads companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, has donated at least $75 million to America PAC, federal disclosures show. This makes the group an important cog in Trump's bid to reclaim the presidency. Over the years, Musk has gradually leaned toward Republican causes and has emerged as a vocal Trump supporter this year. In return, Trump promised that if elected, he'd appoint Musk to head a government efficiency commission.