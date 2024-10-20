Elon Musk offering $1M daily to random people: Here's why
World's richest man Elon Musk has pledged to donate $1 million every day till the November elections. The recipients of this pledge are the ones who sign his online petition in favor of the US Constitution. The first beneficiary of this generous donation was Pennsylvania's John Dreher. This is part of Musk's larger plan to garner support for Donald Trump's campaign and his political action committee, America PAC.
Political involvement and America PAC
Musk has been actively involved in the current presidential race, using his wealth to influence the outcome. He founded America PAC, a political action organization supporting Trump's campaign. The group aims to mobilize and register voters in key battleground states. However, there are indications that it may be struggling to meet its objectives.
Petition and its significance
The petition Musk is asking people to sign reads, "The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments." The effort is part of a larger plan to collect one million signatures from voters in key swing states. The only condition to get the money is to be a spokesperson for the petition.
Musk's financial contributions and political leanings
Musk, who heads companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, has donated at least $75 million to America PAC, federal disclosures show. This makes the group an important cog in Trump's bid to reclaim the presidency. Over the years, Musk has gradually leaned toward Republican causes and has emerged as a vocal Trump supporter this year. In return, Trump promised that if elected, he'd appoint Musk to head a government efficiency commission.