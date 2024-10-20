Summarize Simplifying... In short Leaked Pentagon documents reveal Israel's potential plans for a strike against Iran, including the movement of munitions and air force exercises.

The leaks also suggest Israel possesses nuclear weapons, though there's no indication of their use against Iran.

The US is investigating the source of these leaks, which have stirred concerns about regional tensions and trust between the US and Israel. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The leaked documents were uploaded on Telegram

'Top secret' Pentagon documents leaked; show Israel's plans for Iran

By Chanshimla Varah 09:31 am Oct 20, 202409:31 am

What's the story The United States is probing a leak of highly classified intelligence related to Israel's possible retaliation plans against Iran. The leaked documents, which three sources familiar with the matter confirmed as authentic, were uploaded on Telegram by an account called "Middle East Spectator." According to CNN, the top-secret documents are meant only for the US and its "Five Eyes" allies—Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Strike preparations

Leaked documents reveal Israel's preparations for Iran strike

The leaked documents offer detailed insights into Israel's preparations for a potential strike against Iran. One document, compiled by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, shows that Israel is moving munitions. Another document from the National Security Agency details Israeli air force exercises involving air-to-surface missiles. These activities are believed to be in preparation for a strike on Iran in response to its missile barrage on October 1.

Nuclear capabilities

Leak suggests Israel possesses nuclear weapons

Another leaked document claims that Israel has nuclear weapons, a claim the country has never publicly confirmed. However, it clarifies that there is no indication of any plans by Israel to use these nuclear weapons against Iran. Mick Mulroy, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, described this leak as "a serious breach" and expressed concerns over future US-Israel coordination due to potential erosion of trust.

No comment

US response to leakage

US officials are divided over the matter, with some downplaying its impact because the materials do not show new American capabilities. Others, however, are concerned by the disclosure of Israel's sensitive military plans, especially given the region's heightened tensions. When asked during a recent trip to Germany if he was aware of Israel's planned strike on Iran and its targets, President Joe Biden responded with a terse "Yes and yes," but refused to elaborate.

Leak origin

Uncertainty surrounds the origin of leaked documents

These alleged major leak come after a similar leak last year that strained US relations with allies such as South Korea and Ukraine after classified information was posted on Discord by a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman. The Pentagon, US intelligence agencies, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are conducting a joint investigation to discover how the information was leaked and whether additional documents may be released.