US: Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

The Pentagon was temporarily placed on lockdown after gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the building

An officer died after being stabbed on Tuesday morning during a burst of violence at a transit station outside the Pentagon, and a suspect in the incident was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene, officials said. The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US military, was temporarily placed on lockdown after gunshots were fired near the entrance of the building.

Connection between shooting and stabbing was not immediately clear

The Pentagon police officer who was stabbed later died, according to officials who spoke to Associated Press on condition of anonymity. More details about the violence were expected at a Pentagon news conference. The connection between the shooting and the stabbing of the officer was not immediately clear. The authorities did not immediately provide details or the sequence of events.

The incident occurred on a metro bus platform

The incident occurred on a metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, according to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building, which is in Arlington County, just across the Potomac River from Washington, DC.

Lockdown was lifted except for area around the crime scene

An AP reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot. Another AP journalist heard police yelling "shooter." A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to police activity. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted that the scene of the incident was secure. The lockdown was lifted except for the area around the crime scene.

President Biden was at White House meeting during the incident

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were at the White House meeting with President Joe Biden, at the time of the shooting. Notably, in 2010, two officers with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency were wounded when a gunman, identified as John Patrick Bedell approached them at a security screening area.