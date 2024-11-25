Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk's net worth has skyrocketed to a record $347.8 billion, largely due to a nearly 40% surge in Tesla's stock since the US presidential election.

This increase is linked to investor confidence in Musk's influence on the incoming Trump administration, potentially favoring his businesses.

This increase is linked to investor confidence in Musk's influence on the incoming Trump administration, potentially favoring his businesses.

Musk's wealth, primarily from his stakes in Tesla and SpaceX, now surpasses Jeff Bezos's by over $100 billion, and his AI startup, xAI, has doubled in value to $50 billion.

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:44 pm Nov 25, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has seen his net worth hit an all-time high of $347.8 billion, Bloomberg reported. The increase in wealth exceeds his previous all-time high of over $340 billion in November 2021. The massive increase is largely due to a post-US presidential election rally of Tesla shares, and investors' faith in Musk's ability to sway the incoming Donald Trump administration.

Stock surge

Tesla's post-election rally boosts wealth

Tesla's stock has surged nearly 40% since the US presidential election on November 5. The surge is primarily attributed to investors' belief that Musk's clout in the incoming Trump administration could result in deregulation favoring Tesla. As the largest individual shareholder of Tesla, Musk has become $83 billion richer since Election Day, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Business expansion

Musk's ventures gain prominence under Trump administration

Musk's partnership with President-elect Trump has brought his ventures to the forefront. Apart from heading Tesla and SpaceX, Musk also leads other companies such as Neuralink, xAI, as well as The Boring Company. He will be overseeing a new "Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)" with Vivek Ramaswamy. The department is humorously named after a popular cryptocurrency.

Startup success

Musk's AI start-up doubles in value

Musk's artificial intelligence start-up, xAI, has also witnessed a massive jump in its valuation. The company's worth more than doubled last week in a new funding round, hitting $50 billion from just a few months ago.

Wealth comparison

Musk surpasses Bezos's wealth by over $100 billion

Musk's wealth now dwarfs that of other billionaires. As of last Tuesday, he was over $100 billion richer than the second wealthiest person, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Most of Musk's fortune comes from his 13% share in Tesla (worth $145 billion) and 42% stake in SpaceX (worth $210 billion). He also has stakes in Neuralink, The Boring Company, and X.