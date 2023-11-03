Jeff Bezos announces move to Miami, shares emotional note

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:05 pm Nov 03, 202312:05 pm

Bezos launched Amazon in 1994 from his Seattle garage

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has revealed his plans to relocate from Seattle to Miami, Florida. This is in order to be nearer to his parents, fiancé Lauren Sanchez, and the Cape Canaveral operations of his space exploration firm, Blue Origin. The Amazon founder posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, along with a 1994 video of him showcasing Amazon's first office situated in his home garage. "Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart," Bezos expressed in the caption.

Take a look at the video

A glimpse of Amazon's first office in a garage

In the video shared by Bezos, he is seen guiding viewers through Amazon's inaugural office, which he dubs the "nerve center." Captured by his father, the footage displays a young Bezos in the tiny, crowded office surrounded by tangled wires and disorganized papers. He highlights his messy desk and the fax machine, among other items. The video provides a unique look into the modest beginnings of what would eventually become the world's largest online marketplace.

Bezos' connection to Miami and Amazon's early days

Having spent a portion of his childhood in Miami and attending high school there, Jeff Bezos has maintained a strong connection with the city. His decision to return coincides with his parents' recent move to Miami as well. Bezos launched Amazon in 1994 from his Seattle garage, initially as an online bookstore. Although it took nearly a year to sell their first book, Amazon has since evolved into the world's largest online marketplace.