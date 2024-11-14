Summarize Simplifying... In short A Secret Service agent was fired for sneaking his girlfriend into Obama's residence without authorization and sharing sensitive information about protectees with her.

Secret Service agent secretly brought lover to Obama's mansion; fired

What's the story A Secret Service agent was fired from his job after breaching security protocols and taking his lover to former President Barack Obama's home, a new memoir has revealed. In "Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma," author Koryeah Dwanyen describes how the agent—identified only as "Dale"—invited her to the Obamas's Hawaii beach house in 2022 while they were away.

The agent reportedly sent Dwanyen, the agent's former girlfriend, photos of the property and offered to tour it with her. He even suggested doing inappropriate things in the first lady's bathroom. "No one will know. If anything, I'm the one who could get in trouble," he told her. Anthony Guglielmi, the agency's chief of communications, confirmed that "a Secret Service agent involved in protective functions brought an individual who did not have authorized access into a protectee's residence without permission."

Dwanyen first met the agent when he was on duty for the Obama family in Martha's Vineyard in 2022. Although he initially claimed to be divorced, she later learned that he was still married. Worried about his behavior, Dwanyen reached out to his superior, resulting in an extensive interview with agents from the Secret Service's Office of Professional Responsibility, ABC News reported.

During her interview with the Secret Service, Dwanyen presented evidence that the agent had been sharing sensitive information about various protectees. She disclosed that she knew details about their schedules and code names—information she shouldn't have had access to as a civilian. This incident has further added to the scrutiny faced by the Secret Service following recent security lapses, including an attempted assassination of Donald Trump in July.