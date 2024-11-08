Summarize Simplifying... In short Investor Cardone has mockingly offered his jet to celebrities who vowed to leave the US if Trump won the election.

Celebrities like Cardi B, De Niro, and Ariana Grande have expressed their disappointment and concern over social implications of Trump's victory.

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:27 pm Nov 08, 2024

What's the story After Donald Trump was re-elected as the 47th President of the United States, private equity fund manager Grant Cardone has made a cheeky offer. He has offered his private jet to celebrities who had previously joked about leaving the country if Trump won again. In a tweet, Cardone specifically called out Hollywood figures like Robert De Niro, Stephen King, Cardi B and Taylor Swift.

Cardone's tweet said, "I am offering my jet to all crying liberals who promised to leave the USA in case of Trump victory. If you want to arrange your flight, have your people email my people." The email address he provided was "GC@CryingLikeALittleBitch.com," further driving home the mocking tone of his offer. This comes as celebrities widely reacted to Trump's victory in disappointment.

Cardi B expressed her disappointment on Instagram, writing, "I hate yall bad," as she watched election coverage. She also lauded Kamala Harris for her inspiring campaign. De Niro had earlier raised alarm over Trump not giving up power willingly if re-elected. King used a metaphor on democracy's fragility, writing, "LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT'S SOLD."

Other celebrities expressed concerns over social implications under Trump. Christina Applegate tweeted about her daughter's distress over possible threats to women's rights. Viola Davis, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande also pondered over the emotional weight of the election outcome. Grande said she is "holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness."

Cardone's offer has ignited conversations online and underscores the split in national responses. While some see Trump's win as vindication, critics still raise alarms over his leadership's effect on democratic norms and social issues. Despite Cardone's offer, it seems unlikely that any celebrities will take him up on it. The discourse around Trump's re-election remains fiery and polarized across the nation.