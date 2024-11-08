Chinese hackers breached iPhones of two Trump campaign officials: Report
Chinese hacking group, Salt Typhoon, is believed to have hacked iPhones of two officials of Donald Trump's presidential campaign. The breach was discovered by security firm iVerify, which observed strange activity and modified settings on the phones. The incident is said to be connected to a major telecom network compromise earlier this year where Salt Typhoon allegedly hacked AT&T and Verizon networks. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has initiated an investigation into the matter.
Telecom network compromise linked to iPhone breach
Reportedly, the hackers exploited wiretap portals, which were originally designed for lawful surveillance, to gain unauthorized access. These backdoors have been used by US authorities for years to monitor criminal activity. Salt Typhoon's access to these portals allegedly lasted for months, raising concerns about the breach escalating into compromising iPhone security. The manipulation of settings on targeted iPhones indicates a deeper level of access than simple eavesdropping.
Security loopholes raise concerns amid FBI investigation
Established in the 1990s, these telecom backdoors were designed as security measures to assist law enforcement. However, this breach raises questions if such security loopholes are too tempting for hackers. At least one targeted individual had been under Salt Typhoon's scrutiny for some time. As the FBI continues its investigation into this incident, concerns about digital safety and system vulnerabilities are growing among officials and the public alike.