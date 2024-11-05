The race is too close to call

Trump or Harris? US votes to elect new president

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:15 pm Nov 05, 202405:15 pm

What's the story The United States is in the throes of a tightly contested presidential election between Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump, and his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris. The race is too close to call, with key swing states expected to play a decisive role. These battleground states include Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.

Early voting

Over 78 million Americans cast early votes

The first ballots were cast just after midnight in a small New Hampshire township along the US-Canada border. According to the University of Florida's Election Lab, over 78 million Americans have already cast their votes through early and mail-in voting. On the last day of campaigning, both Trump and Harris concentrated their efforts on these crucial battleground states.

Campaign closure

Candidates' final campaign messages in battleground states

Trump held rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, while Harris addressed supporters in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. In his last rally, Trump argued that his real opponent wasn't Harris but an "evil Democrat system." Harris ended her 107-day campaign with a pledge to "turn the page on a decade of politics that has been driven by fear and division."

Election mechanics

Electoral College system and potential tie scenario

The US presidential election is determined by the Electoral College system, where a candidate needs to obtain 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win. In most states, the popular vote winner gets all the state's electoral votes. However, Maine and Nebraska opt for proportional allocation. A tie scenario could arise if Harris wins Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania while Trump wins Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and one congressional district in Nebraska.

Results schedule

Election results timeline and inauguration date

The election results will be certified by states between November 6 and December 11. Electors will cast their official votes on December 17, with Congress counting and confirming these votes on January 6, 2025. The president-elect will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025.