Summarize Simplifying... In short WWE legends The Undertaker and Kane have endorsed President Trump in a viral video, urging Americans to "choose wisely" in the upcoming election.

This follows a social media post by former WWE star Dave Bautista, who criticized Trump, comparing his image to a facade.

As the election nears, both Trump and Kamala Harris are increasing their media presence to influence public opinion. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The video has gone viral

Trump gets endorsement from WWE legends The Undertaker, Kane

By Chanshimla Varah 05:33 pm Oct 19, 202405:33 pm

What's the story Ahead of the November 5 presidential election, Donald Trump has been endorsed by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icons The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) and Kane (Glenn Jacobs). The trio appeared in a TikTok video together, in which they can be seen mocking Vice President Kamala Harris, her running mate Tim Walz, and former WWE star Dave Bautista.

Video message

WWE icons urge Americans to 'choose wisely'

In the viral video, The Undertaker can be heard saying, "Alright everyone. November 5th, Election mania. The choice is yours." He goes on to urge Americans to "choose wisely" as their nation's future "depends on it." Presenting a choice between supporting "President Trump, Kane and The Undertaker" or "Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista and Tim Walz," Trump ends the video saying it should be an easy choice.

Twitter Post

Watch the video here

Public criticism

Bautista's social media post criticizes Trump

The endorsement video comes on the heels of a recent social media post by Bautista, where he slammed Trump. The former WWE star mocked Trump's image, saying that many men are fooled into thinking he is tough. He added that Trump "wears more makeup than Dolly Parton" and called him whining "like a baby." With elections nearing, both Trump and Harris are ramping up their media presence to sway public opinion.