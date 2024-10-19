Summarize Simplifying... In short A drone attack targeted the private residence of Israel's Netanyahu, amidst an ongoing conflict with Lebanon's Hezbollah, though no group has claimed responsibility.

This incident follows the death of Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated attacks on Israel.

This incident follows the death of Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated attacks on Israel.

Despite Sinwar's demise, Hamas, backed by Iran's Supreme Leader, vows to continue the fight, promising to emerge stronger.

No casualties were reported in the attack

Drone from Lebanon targets Netanyahu's private residence

By Chanshimla Varah 01:46 pm Oct 19, 202401:46 pm

What's the story A drone was launched toward the house of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea on Saturday. The prime minister and his wife were not home at the time of the attack and no casualties were reported, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed. The Israeli military said that the drone came from Lebanon and hit a building. Two other drones entering Israeli territory were intercepted by air defenses.

Attack origins

Hezbollah's involvement in drone attack unconfirmed

The drone attack on Netanyahu's residence has not been claimed by Hezbollah or any other militant group. However, reports from IRNA, citing Hebrew-language sources, suggested Hezbollah's involvement. The drone attack comes amid a wider conflict between Israel and Hamas ally, Hezbollah, in Lebanon. Since late September, the conflict has claimed at least 1,418 lives in Lebanon according to Lebanese health ministry figures.

Twitter Post

Netanyahu wasn't present at the time

Ongoing conflict

Hamas vows to continue fight after Sinwar's death

The drone strike near Netanyahu's residence also comes days after the death of Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks on Israel. Despite Sinwar's death, Hamas has vowed to continue its fight with Khalil al-Hayya, Sinwar's deputy, claiming Hamas would emerge stronger. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also voiced support for Hamas, saying Sinwar's loss wouldn't stop the "Axis of Resistance."