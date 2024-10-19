Summarize Simplifying... In short Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed concern over a potential Russia-North Korea alliance, suggesting that North Korean soldiers are being prepared to fight in Ukraine.

Despite Kremlin's denial, accusations persist that North Korea is supplying military aid to Russia.

North Korea has sent 1,500 troops to Russia

North Korean soldiers enter Russia to fight Ukraine; video surfaces

By Chanshimla Varah 10:53 am Oct 19, 2024

What's the story In its first military involvement in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, North Korea has sent 1,500 special forces soldiers to Russia. South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) stated that the troops were sent on seven Russian ships earlier this month. According to the agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally inspected these units. The NIS said it also observed frequent travel of large Russian transport aircraft between Vladivostok and Pyongyang.

Alleged video of North Korean soldiers in Russia

Alliance warning

Ukrainian President warns of Russia-North Korea alliance

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had raised alarm over a growing Russia-North Korea alliance. Speaking at a NATO summit in Brussels, he warned that "they are preparing 10,000 soldiers, different soldiers, land forces, technical personal." Zelenskyy also reported that there were already an unspecified number of North Korean "tactical personnel" and "officers" in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories. He stressed the urgency of the matter and confirmed discussing it with the United States and other leaders.

Deployment plans

North Korean troops expected to join front lines

The NIS said that the North Korean troops were deployed to Russia's far east regions near the North Korean border. They are expected to join the front lines after undergoing adaptation training. These soldiers have been provided with Russian military uniforms and weapons, and given forged identification documents similar to Siberian residents to conceal their identity as Russian soldiers.

Denial issued

Kremlin dismisses allegations of North Korean aid

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed allegations of North Korean personnel aiding Russia as "another hoax." The denial comes despite accusations from multiple governments that Pyongyang was supplying arms to Moscow for its war in Ukraine. During Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June, the two countries pledged to utilize all available means to provide quick military aid if the other was attacked. Putin had also stated that the two countries were taking their relationship to a "new level."