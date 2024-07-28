In short Simplifying... In short BLACKPINK, the first girl group to win a Billboard Music Award since Destiny's Child in 2005, has received their trophy nine months after the announcement.

The group, formed in 2016, skyrocketed to fame with hits like How You Like That and DDU-DU DDU-DU, and despite a two-year break, they're planning new music and a world tour in 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BLACKPINK's Rosé honored with Top K-Pop Touring Artist trophy

9 months post-announcement, BLACKPINK's Rosé receives Billboard Music Awards trophy!

By Tanvi Gupta 05:31 pm Jul 28, 202405:31 pm

What's the story Rosé, a member of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, has finally been awarded the Top K-pop Touring Artist trophy at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). She received the award nine months after the group's win in November 2023! Rose shared her excitement on her Instagram Stories by posting a picture of the golden mic trophy with an engraved nameplate reading "Presented to Rose."

Historic win

BLACKPINK broke decade-long record at 2023 BBMAs

The 2023 BBMAs marked a significant milestone for BLACKPINK as they became the first girl group to win an award since Beyoncé-led Destiny's Child in 2005. This achievement not only solidified their status as global megastars but also etched their names in the annals of the global music scene. In her Instagram post, Rose thanked Billboard for the award and captioned it with "BLACKPINK in your area," a phrase that is associated with the group.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this post

Rise to fame

BLACKPINK's journey to global stardom

Formed by YG Entertainment in 2016, BLACKPINK, comprising members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, quickly gained international recognition. Their diverse talents and a series of chart-topping hits such as How You Like That, DDU-DU DDU-DU, and BOOMBAYAH contributed significantly to their rise. Despite a two-year hiatus, the group has announced plans for new music in 2025 and a world tour following the release of their comeback album.