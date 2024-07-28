9 months post-announcement, BLACKPINK's Rosé receives Billboard Music Awards trophy!
Rosé, a member of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, has finally been awarded the Top K-pop Touring Artist trophy at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). She received the award nine months after the group's win in November 2023! Rose shared her excitement on her Instagram Stories by posting a picture of the golden mic trophy with an engraved nameplate reading "Presented to Rose."
BLACKPINK broke decade-long record at 2023 BBMAs
The 2023 BBMAs marked a significant milestone for BLACKPINK as they became the first girl group to win an award since Beyoncé-led Destiny's Child in 2005. This achievement not only solidified their status as global megastars but also etched their names in the annals of the global music scene. In her Instagram post, Rose thanked Billboard for the award and captioned it with "BLACKPINK in your area," a phrase that is associated with the group.
BLACKPINK's journey to global stardom
Formed by YG Entertainment in 2016, BLACKPINK, comprising members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, quickly gained international recognition. Their diverse talents and a series of chart-topping hits such as How You Like That, DDU-DU DDU-DU, and BOOMBAYAH contributed significantly to their rise. Despite a two-year hiatus, the group has announced plans for new music in 2025 and a world tour following the release of their comeback album.