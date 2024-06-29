In brief Simplifying... In brief An illustrator has accused HYBE, a South Korean entertainment company, of using her artwork without permission for their new virtual group.

After being approached by HYBE for a collaboration, the communication ended abruptly, and the artist was surprised to see the final design resembling her style.

Illustrator alleges HYBE used artwork without permission for new group

What's the story An illustrator has publicly accused entertainment company HYBE of using her artwork without permission for their new virtual idol group, SYNDI8. The illustrator revealed that a HYBE official had initially approached her for a potential collaboration on the group's artwork, but the communication ended abruptly. She discovered the similarities between her work and SYNDI8's when fans began questioning if she had collaborated with HYBE.

The illustrator shared her experience on Instagram, stating that she was contacted by a HYBE official regarding designs. After providing a detailed quote, the communication was abruptly cut off. She stated, "Today, HYBE announced their new virtual group, and many people around me assumed I had worked on it." "It must be a coincidence that the outcome is totally different from their initial sketches and looks similar to my style, right?"

Illustrator removed post after she received 'numerous hurtful comments'

However, shortly after posting, the artist deleted the posts and shared an updated message online. "The intention of my message was misunderstood. Supertone ceased communication with me after sending an offer to collaborate with them. I posted because I was deeply upset that many people assumed I had already worked on the project with them." "After receiving numerous hurtful comments and direct messages, I removed my posts because I couldn't understand why I was being subjected to such negativity."

Korean netizens reacted to the illustrator's accusations

The illustrator's allegations against HYBE have sparked reactions from Korean netizens. Comments such as, "Wow, the original artist is so much better," and "If this is true...HYBE is really something" have been circulating online. Other comments include "HYBE is really low," and "They should've just worked with the artist." Another user stated, "HYBE needs to be taken down for the industry to survive."