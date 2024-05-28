Next Article

Psick University's YouTube subscribers count drop below 3M: Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 03:43 pm May 28, 202403:43 pm

What's the story Psick University, a popular South Korean YouTube channel, has seen a significant decrease in its subscriber count, falling below 3M from 3.18M. The drop to 2.99M subscribers as of Monday (May 27), came in the wake of controversy over derogatory comments made about the Yeongyang region (an inland county in South Korea). Despite an apology issued by the channel in response to the now-deleted video, subscribers continue to leave.

Controversy details

Controversial remarks sparked outrage in the Yeongyang region

The controversy stemmed from a video titled Arrived in Yeongyang, the Smallest City in Gyeongsang Province, part of Psick University's "Made in Gyeongsangdo" series—posted on November 11. The cast members made belittling comments about the region while visiting a local bakery and consuming a hamburger bun. Statements such as "They don't have Lotteria (a fast-food chain) here, so the young ones have to settle for this" and "It's so bad, this is how they end up eating it" were made.

Escalating criticism

Further disparaging remarks amplified viewer backlash

Further derogatory comments about a blueberry jelly purchased at a local market and a local stream added fuel to the controversy. One cast member described the jelly as tasting "like grandmother, like chewing on grandmother's flesh," while another commented on the stream saying, "It looked pretty from above, but from below, it's like sewage." These remarks led to widespread criticism from Yeongyang residents and viewers accusing the channel of regional disparagement.

Damage control

Psick University issued an apology amid backlash

In response to the backlash, Psick University issued an apology on November 18—one week after uploading the contentious video—stating, "Due to our immaturity, we apologize to all those who were affected." They explained that the video was shot emphasizing a peaceful area and used excessive expressions for comedic value. However, they acknowledged that these remarks were delivered "unfiltered" and could be perceived as offensive due to a lack of consideration for residents and small business owners.

Ongoing fallout

Subscriber exodus continues despite apology

Despite the apology, public uproar against the YouTube channel reemerged in May, leading to a crumbling subscriber base. The channel has not uploaded new content in about two weeks since the controversy escalated. It remains uncertain how Psick University will address the public's opinion and what steps they will take moving forward to regain their lost subscribers. Their last video, uploaded on May 12, was titled Hyun Woo-jin is asked whether he would sing or appear on TV (in Korean).