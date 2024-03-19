Next Article

Record-breaking $5M prize for MrBeast's new show winner!

MrBeast's new show to offer $5M prize—biggest payout ever!

By Tanvi Gupta 12:26 pm Mar 19, 202412:26 pm

What's the story YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast has announced his latest venture: a reality competition show titled Beast Games, greenlit by Amazon Prime Video. This announcement is generating significant buzz, largely because of its extraordinary $5M cash prize, touted as the biggest single payout in television history. The specifics of the challenges in Beast Games remain under wraps. However, it has been disclosed that the show will feature 1,000 contestants.

Roles

MrBeast will serve as both the host and executive producer

MrBeast will be donning the hats of both the host and executive producer for Beast Games. He reportedly expressed his aspiration to craft the "greatest show possible," all while demonstrating that YouTubers can thrive on diverse platforms. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, voiced her excitement about collaborating with the popular YouTuber and incorporating his "fast-paced and high-production format" into the now eagerly-awaited reality show.

Twitter Post

Here's the announcement post

Journey

YouTuber's impressive journey and philanthropic initiatives

Interestingly, the American personality holds the title of YouTube's most-subscribed creator and second most-subscribed channel overall, with a staggering 245M subscribers as of March. His journey to stardom kicked off in 2017 when a video of him "counting to 1,00,000" became an internet sensation. Apart from his entertainment pursuits, Donaldson has also mobilized millions for charitable causes. His Beast Philanthropy organization has provided over 15M free meals and initiated various global projects.

Earnings

A look at his bank balance!

MrBeast is reportedly the highest-earning internet creator. From 2022 to 2023, the 25-year-old amassed an estimated $82M in gross earnings, according to Forbes. This figure surpasses the earnings of any other digital creator, doubling the closest competitor. Additionally, he has been honored with the Creator of the Year award at the last four Streamy Awards, spanning from 2020 to 2023. Beyond his main channel, Donaldson manages several other successful YouTube channels, including MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts, and Beast Philanthropy.

Legal challenges

His additional business ventures and legal disputes

Beyond his YouTube fame, MrBeast has branched out into the food industry with Feastables, a range of snack foods, and the MrBeast Burger restaurant chain. However, his partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), the firm behind MrBeast Burger, hit a rough patch when he sued them for tarnishing his reputation due to subpar food quality. In retaliation, VDC lodged its own $100M lawsuit against Donaldson accusing him of contract violation.