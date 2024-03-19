Tiger Shroff buys lavish Pune property for Rs. 7.5cr
Bollywood star, Tiger Shroff, has recently added a lavish 4,248-square feet residence in Pune city to his property portfolio. The actor reportedly paid Rs. 7.5 crore for the property, which is part of the high-end Yoopune project in Hadapsar, a development by Panchshil Realty. As per records from Zapkey, a real estate database platform, Shroff's stamp duty payment amounted to Rs. 52.5 lakh with the official registration dated March 5, 2024.
Property was swiftly leased to a beverage firm
In a swift move following the acquisition, the property was rented out, generating a monthly income of Rs. 3.5 lakh for Shroff. The lessee is Cherise India Private Limited, a company operating in the beverage industry. This five-year lease agreement offers Shroff an impressive yield of over five percent - an exceptional figure given the typically low rental yields for residential properties in India.
A glimpse into Shroff's other opulent real estate ventures
Beyond his recent purchase in Pune, Shroff is also the proud owner of an eight-BHK apartment located in Mumbai's Khar suburb. Nestled within Rustomjee Paramount, this plush property is estimated to be worth nearly Rs. 35 crore. The new acquisition further cemented Shroff's standing among Bollywood personalities who regard real estate as a viable investment avenue.
Other Bollywood stars with impressive real estate portfolios
His ventures into real estate mirror those of Bollywood stalwarts like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who have built impressive real estate portfolios. These purchases highlight Shroff's determination to fortify his financial future, particularly after the initial setback experienced by his parents in 2003 when their Bollywood production, Boom, did not fare well at the box office.
Upcoming films of Shroff in the pipeline
On the film career front, Shroff is preparing for the release of his much-awaited actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan under Ali Abbas Zafar's direction. The true-blue action star also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which will mark his entry into the star-studded cop universe. Reportedly, he is filming an untitled project helmed by Jagan Shakti. With three releases, Shroff is set for a lucrative year ahead.