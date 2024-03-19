Next Article

Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' release

Tiger Shroff buys lavish Pune property for Rs. 7.5cr

By Aikantik Bag 12:02 pm Mar 19, 202412:02 pm

What's the story Bollywood star, Tiger Shroff, has recently added a lavish 4,248-square feet residence in Pune city to his property portfolio. The actor reportedly paid Rs. 7.5 crore for the property, which is part of the high-end Yoopune project in Hadapsar, a development by Panchshil Realty. As per records from Zapkey, a real estate database platform, Shroff's stamp duty payment amounted to Rs. 52.5 lakh with the official registration dated March 5, 2024.

Lease

Property was swiftly leased to a beverage firm

In a swift move following the acquisition, the property was rented out, generating a monthly income of Rs. 3.5 lakh for Shroff. The lessee is Cherise India Private Limited, a company operating in the beverage industry. This five-year lease agreement offers Shroff an impressive yield of over five percent - an exceptional figure given the typically low rental yields for residential properties in India.

Venture

A glimpse into Shroff's other opulent real estate ventures

Beyond his recent purchase in Pune, Shroff is also the proud owner of an eight-BHK apartment located in Mumbai's Khar suburb. Nestled within Rustomjee Paramount, this plush property is estimated to be worth nearly Rs. 35 crore. The new acquisition further cemented Shroff's standing among Bollywood personalities who regard real estate as a viable investment avenue.

Portfolio

Other Bollywood stars with impressive real estate portfolios

His ventures into real estate mirror those of Bollywood stalwarts like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who have built impressive real estate portfolios. These purchases highlight Shroff's determination to fortify his financial future, particularly after the initial setback experienced by his parents in 2003 when their Bollywood production, Boom, did not fare well at the box office.

Career

Upcoming films of Shroff in the pipeline

On the film career front, Shroff is preparing for the release of his much-awaited actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan under Ali Abbas Zafar's direction. The true-blue action star also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which will mark his entry into the star-studded cop universe. Reportedly, he is filming an untitled project helmed by Jagan Shakti. With three releases, Shroff is set for a lucrative year ahead.