What's the story Films serve as portals to the world's indigenous cultures, offering a glimpse into their unique traditions, persistent struggles, and inherent beauty. This curated collection of stories provides a deeper understanding of these communities through cinematic narratives. Each film represents a voyage of discovery, engaging viewers with perspectives that are seldom represented in the wider film industry.

Film 1

'Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner' unveils Inuit lore

Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner, released in 2001, is a pioneering film that brings to life an ancient Inuit legend. Under the direction of Zacharias Kunuk, this cinematic piece stands out as the first feature film to be entirely written, directed, and performed in the Inuktitut language. It authentically showcases Inuit culture and the stark, icy landscapes of Canada's Arctic region.

Film 2

'Whale Rider' is a Maori tale of empowerment

Whale Rider, directed by Niki Caro in 2002, presents the tale of a determined young Maori girl who confronts her community's gender norms to claim her place as leader. The film is set against the backdrop of New Zealand's scenic landscape and dives into Maori cultural identity and evolving social dynamics. Additionally, it also focuses on delivering a story with emotional depth and strong performances.

Film 3

'Birdwatchers' showcases conflict in the Amazon Rainforest

Birdwatchers, a 2008 drama by Marco Bechis, explores the Guarani-Kaiowa indigenous people's struggle in Brazil. Facing aggressive farmers, they fight for their ancestral lands and cultural identity. This Italian-Brazilian film poignantly captures the community's battle against modern encroachments, offering insight into the complex land rights issues and the broader implications for indigenous survival.

Film 4

'Tanna' is a love story from Vanuatu

Tanna, a film from 2015 by directors Bentley Dean and Martin Butler, is set on Vanuatu's verdant island of Tanna. It portrays a true story, inspired by local events, about two young lovers who challenge their tribal customs to be together. Utilizing nonprofessional actors from the Yakel village, the film provides an authentic and intimate portrayal of the community's lifestyle and traditions.

Film 5

'Embrace of the Serpent' is a journey through time

Embrace of the Serpent, directed by Ciro Guerra in 2015, is a striking black-and-white film. It weaves together two expeditions through the Amazon, decades apart, both led by Karamakate, an indigenous shaman and sole survivor of his tribe. The film offers a powerful reflection on the effects of colonialism and the loss of culture faced by indigenous communities amid foreign exploration and exploitation.