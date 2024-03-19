Next Article

Rachel Sennott to headline HBO comedy pilot

By Tanvi Gupta 11:39 am Mar 19, 202411:39 am

What's the story HBO has ordered a pilot for an unnamed 30-minute comedy venture, creatively driven by actor-comedian-screenwriter Rachel Sennott, recognized for her performances in Bodies Bodies Bodies. Per Deadline, the narrative will focus on a tightly-knit group of friends reuniting and grappling with the transformations induced by "separation, aspirations, and fresh relationships." Sennott is spearheading the project as an executive producer, alongside Emma Barrie and Aida Rodgers from HBO's acclaimed series Barry.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Sennott commenced her cinematic career when she took on both acting and executive producing roles in a student film named Shiva Baby, which subsequently received a feature adaptation in 2020. This success paved the way for lead roles in the comedic horror film, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and teen comedy Bottoms, both of which she co-authored and executive produced. Most recently, she graced the controversial HBO drama series The Idol (2023) in a supporting role.

About the project

Here's what this untitled project is all about

Per the portal, in the untitled project, a codependent friend group reunites, grappling with the effects of shifting ambitions and new romantic entanglements. Sennott will reportedly aspire to emulate the success of Lena Dunham's Girls and Issa Rae's Insecure, both acclaimed HBO series depicting twentysomethings navigating life and relationships.

Work with HBO

Collaborations with HBO

HBO has been tracking Sennott's work since her debut TV acting role in its comedy-drama series High Maintenance, which originally premiered in 2012. HBO renewed the series for a second season, which premiered in 2018, followed by its third installment in 2019. To note, Sennott made an appearance in the fourth season in 2020. She once more collaborated with HBO on The Idol.

Upcoming projects

Glance: Sennott's forthcoming projects

Meanwhile, alongside her latest HBO pilot, Sennott has been engaged in numerous projects. She held regular roles on ABC's 2021 comedy series Call Your Mother and joined forces with Emmy-winner star Ayo Edebiri on Comedy Central's Ayo and Rachel Are Single. Sennott is currently slated to portray Rosie Shuster in the anticipated SNL 1975 project, as well as share screen space with Nicole Kidman in the thriller, Holland, Michigan﻿.