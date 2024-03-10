Next Article

Most surprising Academy Award winners in history

By Tanvi Gupta 06:23 pm Mar 10, 202406:23 pm

What's the story As the red carpet is getting rolled out for the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles—set to take place on Sunday night (wee hours of Monday in India)—anticipation is reaching its peak. While the excitement is palpable, history has shown us that the Oscars never fail to surprise with unexpected winners. Ahead of the upcoming award ceremony, revisit some of the most surprising Oscar victories.

Marisa Tomei's surprising win as newcomer raised many eyebrows

The Academy pulled an absolute surprise by awarding Marisa Tomei Best Supporting Actress for her comedic role in My Cousin Vinny (1992). Beating out seasoned performers like Judy Davis from Husbands and Wives and Vanessa Redgrave from Howards End, the unexpected win sparked decade-long speculation of a "voting error." Many even thought that presenter Jack Palance read out the wrong name. However, all allegations have been thoroughly debunked.

'Babe's Best Visual Effect win baffled many!

Babe beating Apollo 13 for Best Visual Effects still baffles people today, with many believing the technical marvel of a space adventure deserved the award over "talking farm animals." The 1995 comedy-drama, adapted from Dick King-Smith's 1983 novel The Sheep-Pig, received a whopping seven Oscar nominations. Adding to the surprise, Babe was even nominated for Best Picture alongside acclaimed films like Braveheart and Sense and Sensibility.

'Crash's victory over 'Brokeback Mountain' disappointed viewers

The controversial win of Crash over Brokeback Mountain for Best Picture in 2006 is still considered one of the biggest Oscar upsets ever. Ang Lee's poignant cowboy love story carved a path in LGBTQ+ cinema. The movie faced resistance from conservative members of the Academy, revealing enduring biases.

Unforgettable acting wins: Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman's heartfelt speech after her unexpected Best Actor win for The Favourite endeared her to audiences worldwide. However, her win was truly unexpected! While industry experts expected Glenn Close's (The Wife) win after six nominations, Colman's wins at the Golden Globes and BAFTA kept the competition unpredictable. Her victory became even more remarkable as the film missed out on other nine nominations during the ceremony.

When Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' scripted history with unpredicted win

Bong Joon-ho's South Korean film Parasite's win at the 2020 Oscars was more than just unexpected; it was monumental! Breaking barriers, it became the first non-English language film to bag Best Picture, defying the tradition of requiring at least one acting nomination, as no member of Parasite's cast was nominated. Secondly, despite Sam Mendes's 1917 winning momentum at the award ceremony, Parasite conquered the odds and etched its name in history.